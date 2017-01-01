Target names new chief marketing officer

Target has made a key addition to its executive team. 
 

Christopher & Banks CEO out amid disappointing sales

Christopher & Banks Corp. on Tuesday announced the departure of its CEO, effective January 17, 2017, and also lowered its fourth quarter guidance after a dismal holiday season. 
 

J.C. Penney’s latest in-store partner is…

J.C. Penney has scored with Nike.
 

Report: Walmart realigns leadership to blend online and stores

Walmart has made some big changes in its executive ranks, bringing together management of its Web and retail teams.    
 

Target CIO Mike McNamara Talks Tech Transformation

The Future of Shopping: FIVE Predictions for 2017

Traditional Stores Get Smarter and Better Connected

From SSKs to Mobile Pay: Three Retail Technology Predictions for 2017

NEWSFEED

Finance

Nine West acquires women’s clothing brand

Target cuts forecast on sluggish holiday sales
Leading pool supplies retailer sold

Omnichannel

Top 10 global consumer trends for 2017

Accenture in tech collaboration with Council of Fashion Designers
Study: Online shoppers not always ready to buy

Operations

Texas to gain another Amazon fulfillment center

Alipay expands North American presence
Food delivery by robot

Featured media

Can E-Commerce and Sustainability Co-Exist?

Technology is transforming the retail landscape as we know it.

2017 Retail Predictions

Target Open House closed — but just for a couple of months

Marketing/social media

Sears taps AI to sell tires

Shopper-Pathways ‘Heatmaps’ Can Identify Marketing Opportunities
NRF launches job training initiative

Real Estate

RPAI acquires mixed-use property for $88 million

Trion sells SoCal center for $9.8 million
Specialty apparel retailer to close some stores, restructure

Store Environments

The Ins & Outs of Closeouts

Luxury home décor brand to open experiential store
Featured media

Moving Beyond Millennials

For the past five years, retailers and millennials have been in a very one-sided relationship. 
 

Chief Marketing Officers: Four Steps to Succeed with Lifecycle Marketing in 2017

Sign Up for Disruption: Winning in the Subscription Economy

