Lane Bryant exec lands top role at HoneyBaked Ham

The former CEO of the nation’s top plus-size apparel chains will soon head up a food retailer.
 

Founder sells Art Van Furniture to private equity firm

The owner of one of the largest independent furniture chains in the country has sold his company to a private equity firm approximately 58 years after he founded it.
 

Study: Retailers need to pay attention to Gen Z

Watch out millennials, Gen Z is coming on strong.
 

Target names new chief marketing officer

Target has made a key addition to its executive team. 
 

Analysis: Walmart should focus on its customers to succeed, not try to copy Amazon

Keeping Doors Open: Starting From the Inside Out

Target CIO Mike McNamara Talks Tech Transformation

The Future of Shopping: FIVE Predictions for 2017

NEWSFEED

Finance

Walgreens CEO: Company in 'active discussions' to get approval for Rite Aid deal

Alibaba affiliate buys MoneyGram
Here’s one company not singing the holiday blues

Omnichannel

H&M to debut shoppable runway show at Paris Fashion Week

Study: Omnichannel moves beyond initiative stages to execution
Americans pull back Super Bowl spending

Operations

Amazon’s new logistics plan set sail — on the ocean

Layoffs at Abercrombie
Report: Fraud, risk incidents rise in 2016

Featured media

Traditional Stores Get Smarter and Better Connected

In their e-commerce operations, retailers have long had access to limitless data about customers and transactions. 

From SSKs to Mobile Pay: Three Retail Technology Predictions for 2017

Can E-Commerce and Sustainability Co-Exist?

Marketing/social media

PepsiCo vet to head up Toys ‘R’ Us global marketing

Study: Retailers need to pay attention to Gen Z
Division of high-end chain rewards shoppers with Nordstrom Notes

Real Estate

Modern furniture retailer opens largest store to date

Kimco completes renovation and announces new tenants
Off-pricer expanding

Store Environments

First Look: Lululemon opens London flagship

SPECS to showcase Samsung’s experiential retail flagship
Warby Parker in store expansion

Featured media

Chief Marketing Officers: Four Steps to Succeed with Lifecycle Marketing in 2017

As we head into 2017, retail chief marketing officers are under the gun more than ever before to produce measurable results.

2017 Retail Predictions

Target Open House closed — but just for a couple of months

