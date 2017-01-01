Hudson’s Bay reportedly approaches Macy’s about a takeover
A blockbuster deal in retail could be on the horizon. Or not.
Clash at Ralph Lauren: CEO to leave
It doesn’t pay to clash with Ralph Lauren, one of the most iconic names in fashion retailing.
CSA to select shopping center companies for annual ranking
For the 28th consecutive year, Chain Store Age will recognize active shopping center owners, managers and acquirers for projects, contracts and transactions completed during last year.
CSA opens up nominations for ‘10 under 40’ in retail real estate
Chain Store Age has launched our annual search for 10 individuals in retail real estate we call “retail stars;” all will be featured in the May 2017 issue of CSA with bonus distribution at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ RECon event in Las Vegas!
Finance
Tractor Supply packs a double-digit wallop in Q4
Omnichannel
Pet specialty retailer empowers associates with mobile-delivered data
Featured media
NRF’s Big Show: A hopeful shift in focus from Amazon to the customer
Every year, 30,000 retail industry professionals descend on Manhattan for the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show.
Marketing/social media
Pinterest expands ‘search advertising’
Real Estate
Lowe’s, seven others, sign on at Lake Nona
Featured media
From SSKs to Mobile Pay: Three Retail Technology Predictions for 2017
Looking ahead to 2017, technology will continue to play a major role in the consumer shopping experience.