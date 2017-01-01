Report: Walmart realigns leadership to blend online and stores

Walmart has made some big changes in its executive ranks, bringing together management of its Web and retail teams.    
 

Holiday sales better than expected; data reveals winners — and losers

It was a less than merry holiday for some retailers, especially in the department store sector, but total sales still managed to beat industry projections, fueled by a strengthening economy. 

Chain Store Age closed Monday

The offices of Chain Store Age will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We will resume publishing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. 

Amazon promises to put 100,000 Americans to work by mid-2018

Move over Alibaba — Amazon has a new jobs plan too, one with more details and a more immediate window of opportunity. 
 

Traditional Stores Get Smarter and Better Connected

Traditional Stores Get Smarter and Better Connected

Can E-Commerce and Sustainability Co-Exist?

Can E-Commerce and Sustainability Co-Exist?

2017 Retail Predictions

2017 Retail Predictions

Build-A-Bear CEO Goes ‘Undercover’

Build-A-Bear CEO Goes ‘Undercover’

NEWSFEED

Finance

Image description

Supervalu Q3 sales disappoint

Teen apparel retailer reopens 500-plus stores
Alibaba turns sights to brick-and-mortar

Omnichannel

Image description

European office supplies retailer drives customer conversions

Amazon promises to put 100,000 Americans to work by mid-2018
Study: The first ‘digitally native’ generation shops in stores

Operations

Image description

New partnership expands digital payments

FedEx to offer package dropoff, pickup at Walgreens
Report: Walmart to cut hundreds of jobs

Featured media

Target Open House closed — but just for a couple of months

Target Corp. its updating its experimental concept store in San Francisco, Target Open House, which opened in summer 2015 as a showcase for smart, “connected” home technology. 

Chief Marketing Officers: Four Steps to Succeed with Lifecycle Marketing in 2017

Sign Up for Disruption: Winning in the Subscription Economy

Marketing/social media

Image description

Twitter shutting down business app

Target is looking for a few good tech start-ups
Zappos' newest retail experience? Road trip!

Real Estate

Image description

Eight out of 10 retailers say they need stores; only half of consumers agree

Nordstrom to close Santa Ana mall store
Michigan Mall struggles to fill Macy’s hole

Store Environments

Image description

J.C. Penney committed to brick-and-mortar but will still close some stores

Unusual partners make for impactful window displays
Another solar milestone for home furnishings giant

Featured media

How Amazon’s Transportation Plans Could Impact Retailers

The pressure is on for retailers to not only meet customer expectations, but to exceed them as differentiation in the retail industry becomes paramount. 

Moving Beyond Millennials

Five Reasons Social Retailing Will Explode in 2017

Newsletter Sign Up

 
﻿