Founder sells Art Van Furniture to private equity firm

The owner of one of the largest independent furniture chains in the country has sold his company to a private equity firm approximately 58 years after he founded it.
 

Study: Retailers need to pay attention to Gen Z

Watch out millennials, Gen Z is coming on strong.
 

Target names new chief marketing officer

Target has made a key addition to its executive team. 
 

Christopher & Banks CEO out amid disappointing sales

Christopher & Banks Corp. on Tuesday announced the departure of its CEO, effective January 17, 2017, and also lowered its fourth quarter guidance after a dismal holiday season. 
 

Analysis: Walmart should focus on its customers to succeed, not try to copy Amazon

Keeping Doors Open: Starting From the Inside Out

Target CIO Mike McNamara Talks Tech Transformation

The Future of Shopping: FIVE Predictions for 2017

Alibaba lifts outlook based on skyrocketing sales

Acquisition expands Pep Boys’ store network
Walgreens-Rite Aid deal still waiting for approval

Century-old hardware retailer rejuvenates operations

Walmart throws its hat into the car sales ring
Tech Bytes: NRF 2017: Evolve with disruptors to remain relevant

Coming soon: Target Pay?

Plans for another Amazon warehouse underway
Kroger on hiring spree

Traditional Stores Get Smarter and Better Connected

In their e-commerce operations, retailers have long had access to limitless data about customers and transactions. 

From SSKs to Mobile Pay: Three Retail Technology Predictions for 2017

Can E-Commerce and Sustainability Co-Exist?

PepsiCo vet to head up Toys ‘R’ Us global marketing

Division of high-end chain rewards shoppers with Nordstrom Notes

$33 million renovation planned for Hawaii’s largest mall

Walsh joins Trademark leasing department
Elion spruces up Jupiter center

SPECS to showcase Samsung’s experiential retail flagship

Former retail landmark transformed
Online fashion retailer to try on brick-and-mortar

Chief Marketing Officers: Four Steps to Succeed with Lifecycle Marketing in 2017

As we head into 2017, retail chief marketing officers are under the gun more than ever before to produce measurable results.

2017 Retail Predictions

Target Open House closed — but just for a couple of months

