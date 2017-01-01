Sam’s Club CEO stepping down

The ranks of female retail CEOs is losing one of its highest-profile members.
 

Sears sells top brand, closing more stores

Sears Holdings Corp. is seeking to stop its bleeding and raise more cash by closing another 104 stores and selling its iconic Craftsman tools brand.
 

Macy’s details store closings, restructuring amid poor holiday sales

Macy’s gave more information about its previously announced store closing plans as it unveiled a series of actions to streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy. 

Sears gets another lifeline from CEO — this time backed with real estate

For the second time in a week, Sears Holdings Corp. is borrowing money from the hedge fund of its CEO.
 

2017 Retail Predictions

Build-A-Bear CEO Goes ‘Undercover’

Target Open House closed — but just for a couple of months

Chief Marketing Officers: Four Steps to Succeed with Lifecycle Marketing in 2017

A less-than-merry holiday for department store retailers — including Penney

Surprise — Gap had a happy holiday
Report: Walmart Canada settles dispute with Visa

Holiday 2016: Shoppers more generous — and more last minute

Top Baby-Boomer Shopping Habits Retailers Can’t Afford to Ignore
The newest shopping channel: automobiles?

Gymboree transitions to mobile POS

Amazon plans for second Jacksonville DC
Study: Returns process remains flawed

Sign Up for Disruption: Winning in the Subscription Economy

Just a few years ago, consumers typically associated subscription services with utilities and print media. 

Moving Beyond Millennials

Five Reasons Social Retailing Will Explode in 2017

The 25 people shaping retail’s future are…

Lowes Foods remains ‘targeted’
Starbucks among brands on cutting edge of AI in retail

Edens sells center near University of Virginia

Hughes buys Macy’s; will convert mall to open-air center
New owner for Flagstaff Mall in Arizona

Grocer bullish on expansion in 2017

Amazon opening more bookstores
Up Close: Shoppers review GNC’s makeover

New CEOs to Watch in 2017

How Amazon’s Transportation Plans Could Impact Retailers

Post-Election Analysis: What's Next for Labor?

