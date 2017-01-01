CSA to select shopping center companies for annual ranking
For the 28th consecutive year, Chain Store Age will recognize active shopping center owners, managers and acquirers for projects, contracts and transactions completed during last year.
CSA opens up nominations for ‘10 under 40’ in retail real estate
Chain Store Age has launched our annual search for 10 individuals in retail real estate we call “retail stars;” all will be featured in the May 2017 issue of CSA with bonus distribution at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ RECon event in Las Vegas!
Office supply giant names tech exec as new CEO
Office Depot has named a successor to CEO Roland Smith, who previously announced his intention to retire from the company.
Walgreens, Rite Aid extend end date for merger
Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid on Monday morning extended their previously announced definitive merger agreement under which Walgreens Boots Alliance will acquire all outstanding shares of Rite Aid.
1-800-Flowers.com misses Q2 expectations
Walmart takes direct aim at Amazon Prime’s free shipping
NRF’s Big Show: A hopeful shift in focus from Amazon to the customer
Every year, 30,000 retail industry professionals descend on Manhattan for the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show.
Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees
CBRE execs are first to complete rigorous retail course at U. of Arizona
From SSKs to Mobile Pay: Three Retail Technology Predictions for 2017
Looking ahead to 2017, technology will continue to play a major role in the consumer shopping experience.