Target names new chief marketing officer
Target has made a key addition to its executive team.
Christopher & Banks CEO out amid disappointing sales
Christopher & Banks Corp. on Tuesday announced the departure of its CEO, effective January 17, 2017, and also lowered its fourth quarter guidance after a dismal holiday season.
J.C. Penney’s latest in-store partner is…
J.C. Penney has scored with Nike.
Report: Walmart realigns leadership to blend online and stores
Walmart has made some big changes in its executive ranks, bringing together management of its Web and retail teams.
Nine West acquires women’s clothing brand
Top 10 global consumer trends for 2017
Can E-Commerce and Sustainability Co-Exist?
Technology is transforming the retail landscape as we know it.
Sears taps AI to sell tires
RPAI acquires mixed-use property for $88 million
Moving Beyond Millennials
For the past five years, retailers and millennials have been in a very one-sided relationship.