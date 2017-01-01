Founder sells Art Van Furniture to private equity firm
The owner of one of the largest independent furniture chains in the country has sold his company to a private equity firm approximately 58 years after he founded it.
Study: Retailers need to pay attention to Gen Z
Watch out millennials, Gen Z is coming on strong.
Target names new chief marketing officer
Target has made a key addition to its executive team.
Christopher & Banks CEO out amid disappointing sales
Christopher & Banks Corp. on Tuesday announced the departure of its CEO, effective January 17, 2017, and also lowered its fourth quarter guidance after a dismal holiday season.
Finance
Alibaba lifts outlook based on skyrocketing sales
Omnichannel
Century-old hardware retailer rejuvenates operations
Featured media
Traditional Stores Get Smarter and Better Connected
In their e-commerce operations, retailers have long had access to limitless data about customers and transactions.
Marketing/social media
PepsiCo vet to head up Toys ‘R’ Us global marketing
Real Estate
$33 million renovation planned for Hawaii’s largest mall
Chief Marketing Officers: Four Steps to Succeed with Lifecycle Marketing in 2017
As we head into 2017, retail chief marketing officers are under the gun more than ever before to produce measurable results.