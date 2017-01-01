Hudson’s Bay reportedly approaches Macy’s about a takeover

A blockbuster deal in retail could be on the horizon. Or not.
 

Clash at Ralph Lauren: CEO to leave

It doesn’t pay to clash with Ralph Lauren, one of the most iconic names in fashion retailing.   
 

CSA to select shopping center companies for annual ranking

For the 28th consecutive year, Chain Store Age will recognize active shopping center owners, managers and acquirers for projects, contracts and transactions completed during last year.
 

CSA opens up nominations for ‘10 under 40’ in retail real estate

Chain Store Age has launched our annual search for 10 individuals in retail real estate we call “retail stars;” all will be featured in the May 2017 issue of CSA with bonus distribution at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ RECon event in Las Vegas!  

