CSA to select shopping center companies for annual ranking

For the 28th consecutive year, Chain Store Age will recognize active shopping center owners, managers and acquirers for projects, contracts and transactions completed during last year.
 

CSA opens up nominations for ‘10 under 40’ in retail real estate

Chain Store Age has launched our annual search for 10 individuals in retail real estate we call “retail stars;” all will be featured in the May 2017 issue of CSA with bonus distribution at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ RECon event in Las Vegas!  

Office supply giant names tech exec as new CEO

Office Depot has named a successor to CEO Roland Smith, who previously announced his intention to retire from the company.

Walgreens, Rite Aid extend end date for merger

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid on Monday morning extended their previously announced definitive merger agreement under which Walgreens Boots Alliance will acquire all outstanding shares of Rite Aid.
 

Creating Real-time Competitive Advantage with Mobile Data Capture

Large-Format Experiential Stores Focus on the Customer Experience

Consumer Reviews: How to Avoid Legal, PR Headaches

Finance

1-800-Flowers.com misses Q2 expectations

Analyst: ‘Still chance of a reasonable outcome’ for Walgreens-Rite Aid deal
Fred’s remains committed to buy divested Rite Aid locations

Omnichannel

Walmart takes direct aim at Amazon Prime’s free shipping

Specialty retailer preps for Olivia Palermo-inspired pop-ups during New York Fashion Week
Starbucks customers can place orders ‘on command’

Operations

Athleta debuts its first Fair Trade Certified styles

Shoes.com shuts down operations
Lamps Plus purchases $7 million warehouse to speed up fulfillment

NRF’s Big Show: A hopeful shift in focus from Amazon to the customer

Every year, 30,000 retail industry professionals descend on Manhattan for the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show. 
 

Analysis: Walmart should focus on its customers to succeed, not try to copy Amazon

Keeping Doors Open: Starting From the Inside Out

Marketing/social media

Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees

Target teams up with popular online jewelry retailer for a ‘sugarfix’
These retail brands are tops in brand engagement

Real Estate

CBRE execs are first to complete rigorous retail course at U. of Arizona

JLL names new West Coast leasing VP
Mass gaming experience takes root at Garden State Plaza

Store Environments

Home improvement giant in big commitment to wind power

Planet Hollywood puts a new, immersive spin on theme dining
Modern furniture retailer opens largest store to date

From SSKs to Mobile Pay: Three Retail Technology Predictions for 2017

Looking ahead to 2017, technology will continue to play a major role in the consumer shopping experience. 

Target CIO Mike McNamara Talks Tech Transformation

Traditional Stores Get Smarter and Better Connected

