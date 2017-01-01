Sam’s Club CEO stepping down
The ranks of female retail CEOs is losing one of its highest-profile members.
Sears sells top brand, closing more stores
Sears Holdings Corp. is seeking to stop its bleeding and raise more cash by closing another 104 stores and selling its iconic Craftsman tools brand.
Macy’s details store closings, restructuring amid poor holiday sales
Macy’s gave more information about its previously announced store closing plans as it unveiled a series of actions to streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy.
Sears gets another lifeline from CEO — this time backed with real estate
For the second time in a week, Sears Holdings Corp. is borrowing money from the hedge fund of its CEO.
A less-than-merry holiday for department store retailers — including Penney
Holiday 2016: Shoppers more generous — and more last minute
