Report: Walmart realigns leadership to blend online and stores
Walmart has made some big changes in its executive ranks, bringing together management of its Web and retail teams.
Holiday sales better than expected; data reveals winners — and losers
It was a less than merry holiday for some retailers, especially in the department store sector, but total sales still managed to beat industry projections, fueled by a strengthening economy.
Amazon promises to put 100,000 Americans to work by mid-2018
Move over Alibaba — Amazon has a new jobs plan too, one with more details and a more immediate window of opportunity.
Finance
Supervalu Q3 sales disappoint
Omnichannel
European office supplies retailer drives customer conversions
Target Open House closed — but just for a couple of months
Target Corp. its updating its experimental concept store in San Francisco, Target Open House, which opened in summer 2015 as a showcase for smart, “connected” home technology.
Marketing/social media
Twitter shutting down business app
Real Estate
Eight out of 10 retailers say they need stores; only half of consumers agree
How Amazon’s Transportation Plans Could Impact Retailers
The pressure is on for retailers to not only meet customer expectations, but to exceed them as differentiation in the retail industry becomes paramount.